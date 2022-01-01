Tacos in Lowell
Lowell restaurants that serve tacos
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dicky's Dogs
108 W Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Steak Taco
|$3.60
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
George’s Family Restaurant
1910 E Commercial Ave, Lowell
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$12.00
3 -Slow roasted beef, avocado, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, chihuahua cheese corn, tortilla
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Edible Bowl, taco meat, cheddar, tomato, onion sour cream
|Greek Street Tacos
|$11.00
Sliced Gyro, red onion, cucumber, tomato, oregano, feta, tzatziki, corn shells