The Dawson

River West’s Spacious Oasis For Globally-Inspired Fare & Acclaimed Cocktails
The Fulton River District is home to The Dawson, an expansive indoor/outdoor, multi-level space providing a multitude of dining experiences. The Dawson includes one of Chicago’s best patios conveniently found in the middle of the city.

730 West Grand Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Empanadas$12.00
housemade chorizo, chihuahua cheese,
serrano-dill aioli
Lamb Shank$34.00
basmati rice, almonds, pickled delicata squash, dates, chilis, lamb jus (gf)
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$12.00
beer battered & fried, curry ketchup (v)
Baby Gem$16.00
point reyes, hard boiled egg, potato chips, mustard vinaigrette
The Dawson Burger$18.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, hooks 1 yr cheddar, satyr sauce (t)
Sticky Duck Wings$19.00
salsa macha, honeycomb, pickled ginger, lime, scallion, toast (n/gf*)
Super Green Salad$16.00
tuscan kale, spinach, arugula, avocado,
quinoa, pepitas, housemade green goddess dressing (gf/v)
Moraccan Meatballs$18.00
harissa-tomato sauce, feta, poached egg, pita (n/gf*)
Regular Fries$7.00
Beet Salad$16.00
fennel, poppy seed vinaigrette, citrus supremes, honey, arare, sumac, pine nut crunch (n/v)
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
