The Dawson
River West’s Spacious Oasis For Globally-Inspired Fare & Acclaimed Cocktails
The Fulton River District is home to The Dawson, an expansive indoor/outdoor, multi-level space providing a multitude of dining experiences. The Dawson includes one of Chicago’s best patios conveniently found in the middle of the city.
730 West Grand Avenue
Popular Items
Location
730 West Grand Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Union Hospitality Group
The Franklin Room celebrates the sense of connection one can only find in the neighborhood taverns of Chicago. Offering classic American tavern fare and no shortage of whiskey flair, our sophisticated speakeasy is your local go-to for quality meat dishes, fresh seafood, classic cocktails and the neighborhood tavern experience our city has perfected.
The Kitchen American Bistro
a sexy bar & bistro shaking up killer drinks & flavors from around the world
The Dearborn
We are where you want to be in the heart of Chicago’s Loop, a perfect break from the bustle of the theaters, museums and shops around us. Settle into a seat in our spacious dining room and enjoy Chef Aaron Cuschieri’s Midwest-focused cooking for lunch or dinner.
Our team at The Dearborn is committed to your health and well-being. To ensure everyone’s safety as we welcome you back, we ask that you follow the social distancing and sanitary guidelines that have been put in place to protect you and our staff.
ALPANA
Come in and enjoy!