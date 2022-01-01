Go
The Farmhouse

Come in and enjoy!

970 Great Plain Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Short Ribs$32.00
Braised, homemade pappardelle pasta, carrots, pecorino
Shrimp Tacos Entree (3)$28.00
Tiger shrimp, Cajun seasoning, iceberg lettuce, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, pickled onions, flour tortilla
Fish Taco As Entree (3)$28.00
fried halibut, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, watermelon radish, flour tortilla
Campanelle Bolognese$28.00
grass fed ground veal, beef, lamb, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino
Tuna Tartare$18.00
Avocado mousse, spiraled cucumber, chives, wonton chips, sesame-soy vinaigrette
Truffle Fries$9.00
Hand cut, chives, pecorino cheese, sea salt, white truffle oil
Farmers salad$13.00
Little leaf farms crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, radish, cucumber, sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette
Kale Salad$12.00
Shredded red kale, slivered almonds, pecorino cheese, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, cherry tomatoes, lemon-dijon mustard dressing
Maine Halibut$34.00
Fennel, bell peppers, baby spinach, whipped Yukon potato puree, lemon white wine sauce
Chicken$28.00
Roasted chicken, statler-cut, brussel sprouts, Yukon potato puree, baby carrots, shallots, lemon jus
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

970 Great Plain Ave

Needham MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
