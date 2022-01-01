Go
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Fig Tree Cafe

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

3160 Cahaba Heights Rd

Birmingham, AL 35243

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

CFC Brunch$15.95
Crispy-fried boneless chicken breast in our house buttermilk and seasoning with your choice of two sides.
Farm Burger$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack & swiss cheeses on a brioche bun, served with fries.
Filet Entree
Two 4oz Filet Mignon topped with house Bearnaise, with roasted fingerling potatoes and fresh greens.
Bread Pudding$6.95
Made from scratch and served with all our Southern love!
Chocolate Mousse$8.95
French-style dark chocolate mousse served in a re-usable Mason Jar, topped with fresh made whipped cream and graham cracker dust.
Fig Tree Salad$8.95
Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, onion and shaved parmesan cheese.
Mimi's Truck Stop Special$11.95
Two eggs your way and slices of bacon, a Belgian waffle, and your choice of shredded hashbrowns or cheddar grits.
Chicken Club Melt$12.95
Grilled chicken on sourdough with Swiss & cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole. Served with fries
Collard Greens$3.95
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

