The Garden Thai Cuisine

216 Tremont (23rd) Street

Popular Items

Utensils
PAD THAI
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, onions, ground peanuts.
Panang Curry Beef$18.00
Panang curry sauce with bell peppers, green bean and touch of
peanut. Serve with jasmine rice.
Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodle, egg, Garlic, red & green bell peppers, mushroom, garlic,
and basil.
Egg Roll$7.00
Deep fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles and vegetable served with plum sauce.
Fresh Spring Roll
Choice of : Tofu or Shrimp Fresh rice paper filled with red leaf, carrot, mint, cilantro, basil and beansprout served with peanut dressing.
Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried steamed jasmine rice with, egg, garlic, tomato,
onions, Chinese broccoli.
Pad Se-Eew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Garlic, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
Yellow Curry
Yellow Curry sauce with potato, onions, and carrot. Serve with jasmine rice.
Thai Ice Tea$5.00
216 Tremont (23rd) Street

Galveston TX

Sunday11:45 am - 7:45 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 7:45 pm
