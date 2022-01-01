Go
The Grove Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2761 Lavista Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheddar Bacon Burger$13.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Chicken Tenders$10.50
The Grove Chick$11.50
Cheesesteak$12.50
Kid Cheese Burger$4.25
Classic Burger$12.00
Chickencheese Steak$12.00
10 Wings$15.50
Sliders$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2761 Lavista Rd

Decatur GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
