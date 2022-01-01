Decatur American restaurants you'll love

Go
Decatur restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Decatur

Wahoo! Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Wahoo! Grill

1042 W College Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farmer's Salad*$4.00
local greens, bacon, tomato, cucumber
honey-balsamic dressing
Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna*$24.00
ginger glaze, wasabi cream, mashed potatoes, wakami garnish
Crab Cakes$13.00
Two Maryland style lump crab cakes, remoulade sauce
More about Wahoo! Grill
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

410B West Ponce De Leon, Decatur

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
More about Farm Burger
The Grove Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Grove Restaurant

2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur

Avg 4.2 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$15.50
Cheddar Bacon Burger$13.00
Cheesesteak$12.50
More about The Grove Restaurant
Folk Art image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Folk Art

174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur

Avg 4.1 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw. Comes with a side.
More about Folk Art
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards image

 

Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur

Avg 3.5 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings
Choose One Sauce.
If you choose more than one sauce, they will be mixed together.
If you would like two separate flavors, you must order 2 10 counts.
No split flavors
Smoked Wings
Rubbed, smoked, fried & sauced!
Hamburger$13.00
Stone Mountain Cattle beef, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Decatur

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Tandoori

Map

More near Decatur to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Morrow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston