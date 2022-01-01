Decatur American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Decatur
More about Wahoo! Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Wahoo! Grill
1042 W College Ave, Decatur
|Popular items
|Farmer's Salad*
|$4.00
local greens, bacon, tomato, cucumber
honey-balsamic dressing
|Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna*
|$24.00
ginger glaze, wasabi cream, mashed potatoes, wakami garnish
|Crab Cakes
|$13.00
Two Maryland style lump crab cakes, remoulade sauce
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
410B West Ponce De Leon, Decatur
|Popular items
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
More about The Grove Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Grove Restaurant
2761 Lavista Rd, Decatur
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$15.50
|Cheddar Bacon Burger
|$13.00
|Cheesesteak
|$12.50
More about Folk Art
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Folk Art
174 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur
|Popular items
|GIANT BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$10.99
Your choice of whole hog or veggie sausage with cheddar, beans, and scrambled egg in a flour tortilla. Topped with avocado and cilantro, and served with salsa verde and rojo.
|FOLK SOUTHERN FRIED
|$15.99
Fried chicken breast and house made biscuit topped with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
A Folk favorite! Fried chicken with collard green coleslaw. Comes with a side.
More about Twain's Brewpub & Billiards
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards
211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur
|Popular items
|Wings
Choose One Sauce.
If you choose more than one sauce, they will be mixed together.
If you would like two separate flavors, you must order 2 10 counts.
No split flavors
|Smoked Wings
Rubbed, smoked, fried & sauced!
|Hamburger
|$13.00
Stone Mountain Cattle beef, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion