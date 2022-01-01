Go
The Handpulled Noodle

North-western Chinese food is hearty and unapologetic in it’s use of robust spices and flavors.
The hand pulled noodles of the Xinjiang region are unique and different from more commonly known styles that come from Lanzhou/Shaanxi (which are pulled very thin, something made possible only with the use of an alkaline additive). Our noodles are made using just water and flour, and are rustic and imperfect by design. They are characterized by variations in thickness and uniformity, which makes eating them a fun textural journey!
Our house favorite is Cumin Lamb and Ding Ding Noodles, a chopped noodle that is a regional specialty that could be described as being like a mini Chinese gnocchi and are super addictive!

3600 Broadway

Location

3600 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
