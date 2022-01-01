Go
The Hunger Tamer

Serving authentically delicious West African cuisine in a see, select, pay and on your way setting with limited seating. Come in and enjoy dishes like Jollof, Banku and Okra or Tilapia, Fufu and Peanut Soup. Try our famous house drinks like Ginger-Pineapple or Sobolo. Ask about our Royal Banana Pudding. Come and experience the music and make new friends. We look forward to becoming your favorite West African quick-bite restaurant.

SEAFOOD

8730 Cherry Lane • $$

Avg 4.6 (1048 reviews)

Popular Items

GINGER-PINEAPPLE-16 OZ$3.50
Fried Plantain (5 Pcs)$2.00
Pies (Fish)$2.50
Pies (Meat)$2.50
PIES$2.75
PUFF-PUFFS (3)$2.50
Beef Kheba (Per Stick)$3.00
ACCRA KENKEY$4.00
JOLLOF + CHICKEN$15.00
Puff-Puffs (3pcs)$2.50
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8730 Cherry Lane

Laurel MD

Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
