The Hutch
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
1321 Wisconsin Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1321 Wisconsin Ave
Grafton WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Flannery's at Fire Ridge
Come in and enjoy!
Hefner's Custard
Come in and enjoy!
Union House Cedarburg
A SMALL TOWN BUSINESS WITH A CITY VIBE. Located in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg, WI.
Lime Cantina
Come in and enjoy!