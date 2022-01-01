Go
Toast

The Hutch

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1321 Wisconsin Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

Walking Taco$5.00
Wonton Mozz. Sticks$5.50
The Original$6.50
Gettin' Cheesy$7.25
Beef Taco$2.50
French Fries$3.50
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.25
Mushroom Swiss$8.75
Baby Burger$7.25
Cheese Curds$5.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Divey
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1321 Wisconsin Ave

Grafton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flannery's at Fire Ridge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hefner's Custard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union House Cedarburg

No reviews yet

A SMALL TOWN BUSINESS WITH A CITY VIBE. Located in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg, WI.

Lime Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston