The Interurban Bar

The Interurban Bar provides local libations for the patrons of the Richardson Food Truck Park. Local beers, craft cocktails and wine on tap!

522 Bishop Ave

Richardson TX

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
