Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

Come in and enjoy!

807 S Central Expy

Popular Items

Salmon$14.95
8 oz Atlantic Salmon served with rice & veggies.
3 Catfish Filets$13.95
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp & 2 HP$14.95
Pineapple Salmon$15.95
Tilapia Trio$14.95
Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro in our house made secret sauce. Served with crackers.
Combo Platter$32.95
Wed Tilapia, Rice & Veggies$7.95
Hush Puppies$3.95
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Pound of Shrimp$17.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

807 S Central Expy

Richardson TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
