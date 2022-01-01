The Korean Rose
Come in and enjoy!
6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102
Location
6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102
Tucson AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beyond Bread - East
Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients
StayNaked Kitchen - East Side
Get Naked For Dinner
Taegukgi - AZ
Come in and enjoy!
The Maverick King of Clubs
Come on in and enjoy!