Go
Toast

The Korean Rose

Come in and enjoy!

6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6118 E Speedway Blvd Ste. 102

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beyond Bread - East

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated since 1998, Beyond Bread offers a variety of hand-crafted breads, delicious sandwiches, house-made soups, fresh salads and decadent pastries all in a comfortable and friendly environment. What sets Beyond Bread apart from its competition is our commitment to make just about everything from scratch, using only the finest ingredients

StayNaked Kitchen - East Side

No reviews yet

Get Naked For Dinner

Taegukgi - AZ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Maverick King of Clubs

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston