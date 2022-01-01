Go
The Queen Theater

Come enjoy live music and a selection of signature cocktails every night Wed-Sat!
Here you will find a link to our contact tracing form- help us beat Covid-19. We are in this together!
https://form.jotform.com/202086398101148

500 N Market St

Popular Items

Side of Cheese Fondue$0.50
French Fries$6.00
Side of Chipotle Ketchup$0.50
Fried Pickles$8.00
Lightly Fried Dill Pickle Spears, Spicy BBQ Ranch
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$14.00
Sliced Ribeye, White Cheddar, Melted Vidalia Onion, Chipotle Ketchup
Crispy Coconut Shrimp$13.00
Fried Coconut Crusted Shrimp (8), Tartar Sauce
House Made Pretzels$9.00
House Made Pretzels With Cheese Sauce and Dijon Cream Sauce.
Chicken Wings$15.00
Slowly Baked Chicken Wings, Deep Fried and Tossed in Sauce or Rub of Choice. Served With Ranch or Bleu Cheese Sauce.
Side of Spicy BBQ Ranch$0.50
Location

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 pm
