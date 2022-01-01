Go
The Sicilian Oven

Open today 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

10610 Forest Hills Blvd

Wellington, FL 33428

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Italian Club Panetta$12.00
House made oven roasted panetta bread, prosciutto, soppressata, crispy pepperoni, romaine, fresh mozzarella & tomato
LG Sicilian Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
SM Wood Fired Wings (10)$16.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
SM Captain$17.00
Traditional cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, meatball
Caesar Salad$11.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing
SM Sicilian Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
LG Boss$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
SM Cheese Pizza$14.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
SM Bianco$14.00
White pizza (no sauce). Seasoned ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, grated Romano, shaved parmesan
LG Cheese Pizza$17.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

10610 Forest Hills Blvd, Wellington FL 33428

