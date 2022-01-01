Go
Toast

The Southerner

We're offering takeout and curbside carry out only at this time. Thank you for your continued support!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

880 Holland St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1259 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$10.95
Buttermilk brined tenders.
Silverware
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.95
3 Buttermilk brined tenders w/ fries. For the kids.
Burger$14.95
Grass fed beef, Piedmont mayo, American cheese, served deluxe
4 Piece Chicken$24.95
Comes with two sides
Biscuit$3.95
With honey butter
Little Gem Salad$9.95
Brown butter breadcrumbs, egg, scallion, tomato, watercress dressing, and blue cheese
8 Piece Chicken$44.95
Comes with two biscuits and two sides
12 Piece Chicken$64.95
Comes with four biscuits and two family sides
Mac and Cheese$16.95
Michigan made Pinconning cheddar, orecchiette pasta & brown butter breadcrumbs. Comes with two sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

880 Holland St

Saugatuck MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pumpernickels Eatery

No reviews yet

closed wed and thursday
CLOSED for the winter October 30 till Mid March 2018 2017 Bakery
Wine List, Beer and Booze
Bloody Mary Buffet on weekends

Bowdies Chophouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Phil's Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Looking forward to seeing you!!

Pumpernickels

No reviews yet

Closed for renovations.
Reopening February 2019

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston