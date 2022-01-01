The Southerner
We're offering takeout and curbside carry out only at this time. Thank you for your continued support!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
880 Holland St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
880 Holland St
Saugatuck MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pumpernickels Eatery
closed wed and thursday
CLOSED for the winter October 30 till Mid March 2018 2017 Bakery
Wine List, Beer and Booze
Bloody Mary Buffet on weekends
Bowdies Chophouse
Come on in and enjoy!
Phil's Bar and Grille
Looking forward to seeing you!!
Pumpernickels
Closed for renovations.
Reopening February 2019