Go
Toast

The Steakout Express (Lancaster)

Welcome to "The Home of The REAL Philly" cheesesteak! This Express version of "The SteakOut" will also carry our signature items such as our Garlic Butter Seafood Fries, MD Crab Cakes, Cream of Crab Soup and Chicken Tenders.

43 West King Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Butter Seafood Fries$12.00
SteakOut fries smothered with our famous garlic butter sauce, then topped with lump crab meat and streamed shrimp!
Cheesesteak/Fry/Drink Special$11.00
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
(3) Original Philly tender sliced beef with onions and mozzarella cheese wrapped in egg rolls discs
6" Cheesesteak$9.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6” Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
Fries$3.00
Our signature fries cooked to perfection. Kick it up a notch and get them with cheese whiz and bacon!
6" Cheesesteak(Ln)$9.00
Tender ribeye slices seasoned and chopped the authentic Philly way! Then packed into the 6” Philly favorite Amorosos roll!
See full menu

Location

43 West King Street

Lancaster PA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cest La Vie

No reviews yet

To pre-order a curb side pick up please visit our website www.clvlancaster.com
Casual Fine Dining…with Character
Life is made of the places you go and the people with whom you go there. C’est La Vie is a bistro that invites you to enjoy the small things in life, in the company of good friends. Our inviting, playful atmosphere along with our delicate yet satisfying cuisine makes for a place truly like no other. We invite you to experience everything C’est La Vie has to offer — and watch the world go by with us.
Artisanal, yet casual, and above all deeply enjoyable — that is the philosophy at the heart of our food. At C’est La Vie we craft both large and small plates meant to excite the senses and appeal to a wide range of tastes. As another way to pay tribute to life in Lancaster, we source our ingredients from the rich community of local farmers, butchers, and more. Discover our frequently changing menu.

Blazin J's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

2nd Gear Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Cocina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston