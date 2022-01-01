Go
The Sushi Bar Del Ray

Located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, VA, the sushi bar provides a cozy lounge-like escape.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

2312 Mt Vernon Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado Roll$6.00
Avocado Crab Salad$9.00
Avocado, Lump Crab, Scallions, Fish roe with creamy miso dressing. GF
Edamame$5.00
Steamed Japanese soy beans
Crazy Monkey Roll$11.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, topped with avocado, crunchy tempura bits & mango tobiko, served with eel sauce
Mt. Vernon Roll$12.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Crunchy Crabstick, eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.00
Volcano Roll$10.00
Lump crab, volcano sauce, baked on a california roll. Tempura bits served with eel sauce.
Del Ray Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Avocado topped with seared tuna & jalapeno, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce with tempura bits
Beef Gyoza$5.00
Four Fried Japanese Dumplings filled with ground beef and vegetables, wrapped in a thin dough. served with a housemade dumpling sauce
Dream Roll$11.00
Shrimp Tempura & avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy tuna, served with creamy jalapeno sauce, sweet chili sauce & tempura
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2312 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria VA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

