The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

The Tipsy Steer is a locally owned and managed kitchen, serving the great people of the Nokomis and surrounding neighborhoods. It all begins with our chef-inspired menu showcasing locally sourced beef, dairy, produce and hormone free natural chicken. Our brick oven pizza and fresh hand-pattied burgers will no doubt be the stars of the menu. We will also feature a great selection of small plates, appetizers, salads, and street style tacos. Whether you pair a great brew with a Tipsy Steer appetizer or perhaps a Tipsy Steer hand-crafted shake with one of our mouth-watering burgers, Tipsy Steer has you covered.
5000 Hiawatha Ave
Location
5000 Hiawatha Ave
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
