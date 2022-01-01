Go
The Tipsy Steer - MPLS

The Tipsy Steer is a locally owned and managed kitchen, serving the great people of the Nokomis and surrounding neighborhoods. It all begins with our chef-inspired menu showcasing locally sourced beef, dairy, produce and hormone free natural chicken. Our brick oven pizza and fresh hand-pattied burgers will no doubt be the stars of the menu. We will also feature a great selection of small plates, appetizers, salads, and street style tacos. Whether you pair a great brew with a Tipsy Steer appetizer or perhaps a Tipsy Steer hand-crafted shake with one of our mouth-watering burgers, Tipsy Steer has you covered.

5000 Hiawatha Ave

Popular Items

Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic and cream
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
Kid Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with natural-cut fries
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, smoked gouda, mozzerella, parmesan, garlic and cream
add tenderloin tips and gorgonzola
add dry rub chicken and chives
IPA Onion Rings$9.00
Thick cut onions, lager horseradish sauce
Jimmer Nachos$11.00
Cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred jalapeno, rojo salsa, lettuce.
Cheeseburger$12.00
Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo.
Served with natural-cut fries.
Two patties with Cheddar Cheese
GF bun charge $2.00....see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Short rib, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, fried green tomatoes, caramelized onions.
Served with natural-cut fries
Seared Tenderloin Tips$14.00
Seasoned seared tenderloin tips served with a jumbo onion ring, and a Kolsch horseradish sauce drizzle.
Pile of Fries$9.00
Natural-cut fries, gouda cheese sauce, bacon, chives
Vegan Nachos$12.00
Corn tortillas, vegan chorizo and cheese, black bean & roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, lettuce
Location

5000 Hiawatha Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
