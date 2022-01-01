Go
Toast

The Twisted Hammer

Come in and enjoy!

308 W State St

No reviews yet

Location

308 W State St

West Lafayette IN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.

No reviews yet

Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. is a locally owned coffee shop serving traditional espresso drinks along with seasonal creations along with hand crafted doughnuts and crepes.

Walk-Ons

No reviews yet

More than a restaurant!

State 19

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Backroads BBQ Express

No reviews yet

Texas-style barbeque and southern comfort foods, cooked slow and served fast.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston