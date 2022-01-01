The Twisted Hammer
Come in and enjoy!
308 W State St
Location
308 W State St
West Lafayette IN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. is a locally owned coffee shop serving traditional espresso drinks along with seasonal creations along with hand crafted doughnuts and crepes.
Walk-Ons
More than a restaurant!
State 19
Come in and enjoy!
Backroads BBQ Express
Texas-style barbeque and southern comfort foods, cooked slow and served fast.