Rookies Sports Pub
Come in and enjoy!
3618 IN-38
Location
3618 IN-38
Lafayette IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette
Order take out for Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette! We now also offer the option of carry-out for beer, wine, and liquor. Call us at (765) 447-0999 to put in your order. Thank you!
Dog n Suds - 601
Where everything is so dog-gone good!
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Lafayette
Come on in and enjoy!
Pizza King
Come in and enjoy!