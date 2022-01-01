Go
Toast

Rookies Sports Pub

Come in and enjoy!

3618 IN-38

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3618 IN-38

Lafayette IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nine Irish Brothers, Lafayette

No reviews yet

Order take out for Nine Irish Brothers in Lafayette! We now also offer the option of carry-out for beer, wine, and liquor. Call us at (765) 447-0999 to put in your order. Thank you!

Dog n Suds - 601

No reviews yet

Where everything is so dog-gone good!

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Lafayette

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pizza King

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston