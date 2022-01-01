Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
2212 E Williams Field Road
Popular Items
Location
2212 E Williams Field Road
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Isabel's Amor
Come in and enjoy!
Ahipoki
Thank you for your patronage!
The Buffalo Spot & Blue Burro Co-Brand Gilbert
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!
Wick's Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!