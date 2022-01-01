TO's Bar and Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
562 Newport Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
562 Newport Ave
Pawtucket RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Roast House Pub & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Bella Pasta
Come in and enjoy!
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Baja's Grill
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.