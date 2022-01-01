Pawtucket bars & lounges you'll love

Murphy's Law image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law

2 George St, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI$11.99
fried calamari tossed with garlic butter, cherry peppers served with marinara
MURPHYS NACHOS$11.99
tri colored tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, nacho cheese, salsa & sour cream
WINGS$9.99
fresh chicken wings, fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce
More about Murphy's Law
Roast House Pub & Restaurant image

CHICKEN WINGS

Roast House Pub & Restaurant

176 Columbus ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Chicken & Chips$13.99
Buffalo Strips$9.79
More about Roast House Pub & Restaurant
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRY BASKET$6.99
Signature Hand cut fries.
COAL WINGS$13.99
10 Signature Dry Rub coal fired wings served with celery/carrot & blue cheese. Sauces are additional charge.
TENDERS$10.99
fresh chicken tenders, flash fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce.
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

1091 main street, pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Eggs Omelette Chorizo$10.00
Expresso coffee Double shot$4.20
Ma Culum Mandioca / Yucca Fries$7.00
More about 10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

