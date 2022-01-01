Toast Catering
Come in and enjoy!
2320 Truxtun Road
Popular Items
Location
2320 Truxtun Road
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
POKÉ 1·2·3
As of March 18, 2020 we are temporarily closed. We look forward to a day when we’ve weathered this outbreak and reopen to serve the Point Loma community again!
Bird Rock Coffee Roasters Liberty Station
Come in and enjoy!
Cesarina
Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.
Long Story Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!