Tony Boloney's

GOOD GRUB FOR BAD A$$ PEOPLE

363 Grove Street



Popular Items

Geppetto$13.00
house parm sub. salted ricotta, fresh basil, shaved pecorino, seeded roll, extra virgin olive oil
Winger - House Buffalo
serrano, cayanne & guajillo buffalo sauce, shaved. celery
General Khan
mongolian tso's sauce, sesame seed, hot honey, crispy wonton
House - BYO Fries$5.00
Diving Buffalo$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
🏆 Ole'®$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese.
🏆 Food Network Guy Fieri Cheesesteak Battle
🏆 LIVE with Kelly & Michael Nationwide Competition
🏆 Star Ledger Best Cheesesteak in New Jersey
🏆 Featured on Bitchin’ Kitchen, Cooking Channel, Vice Action Bronson Show & 1,000s more
Goombah Mutz Stix (5)$10.00
creamy mozzarella, jersey italian herb bread crumb crust
Classic Cheese (BYO)$12.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
Ducktown Melt$14.00
shaved ribeye, smoked bacon, garlic aioli, fresh mozzarella on garlic bread
Classic Cheese - Slice$3.05
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
Location

Jersey City NJ

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
