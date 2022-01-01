Go
Banner pic
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Tops Bar-B-Q

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3023 Thomas St.

Memphis, TN 38127

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Smoked BBQ Bologna$4.49
Seasoned BBQ bologna smoked slow and then grilled to order. Served on a bun with Tops original mild sauce & slaw.
Large Drink$2.79
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Bacon Cheeseburgers$6.49
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Apple Turnover$1.99
Fried apple turnover
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Turkey Burgers$5.99
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3023 Thomas St., Memphis TN 38127

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Cozy Corner BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

No reviews yet

We're locally owned and operated and work hard to serve local produce and meats as well and to operate as eco-friendly a manner as possible. Thank you for supporting businesses in the 901!
We Offer our full menu Monday-Friday and offer our Coffee and Bakery Menu on Saturday and Sunday

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Tops Bar-B-Q

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston