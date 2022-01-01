Go
Toast

Treaty Oak Market / Alice's Restaurant

Welcome to the Family!

16604 Fitzhugh Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1020 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic BBQ Sandwich$10.00
Traditional B.O.B with you're choice of Brisket or Pulled Pork. Top it off with our housemade BBQ sauce and pickled veggies, YUM!
Sides
Texas BBQ classic sides done right!
Meats by the 1/2 lb
All our best in-house smoked meats served with BBQ sauce, pickled veggies and bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

16604 Fitzhugh Rd

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Route 12 Filling Station

No reviews yet

Your family-friendly, casual laid-back destination with a variety of high quality, fresh dishes with local selection of craft beers, cocktails and wine.

Thyme to Go - Drive Thru

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Last Stand Brewing

No reviews yet

See You Soon!

Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop

No reviews yet

Family friendly atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch all day, Monday-Saturday. Largest variety of soft serve ice cream in town!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston