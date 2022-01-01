Tree House Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
1094 Centerville Road
Location
1094 Centerville Road
Warwick RI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Frank Pepe's of Warwick
Passionate about pizza since 1925!
Brewed Awakenings
Retail Coffeehouse serving coffee, specialty drinks, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, charcuterie boards, full liquor license.
The Pizza Nomad
Find Your Taste
PVD Pizza - West Warwick
Come in and enjoy!