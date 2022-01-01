Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Trinidad

Go
Trinidad restaurants
Toast

Trinidad restaurants that serve pies

AlMack’s Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

AlMack’s Kitchen - Trinidad

326 N Commercial St, Trinidad

Avg 4.8 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie French Toast$12.50
More about AlMack’s Kitchen - Trinidad
The Mediterranean Pie image

 

The Coffee Can and Bomb Pizza

2000 Santa Fe Trail, Trinidad

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Mediterranean Pie$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Pepper, Purple Onion, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese, EVOO. *Suggestion: add Hand Pulled Rotisserie Chicken. *Optional: Replace Olives with Mushrooms and Truffle Oil.
The Piggy Pie$17.00
Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Arugula
*shown with Chicken Added
Buffalo Chicken Pie$16.00
Traditional Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella, and Red Onions.
Pairs well with Ranch or Blue Cheese dip sauce.
*aka: Wings on a Platter - No Bone!
More about The Coffee Can and Bomb Pizza
Map

More near Trinidad to explore

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Dumas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston