Pies in Trinidad
Trinidad restaurants that serve pies
SALADS • SANDWICHES
AlMack’s Kitchen - Trinidad
326 N Commercial St, Trinidad
|Apple Pie French Toast
|$12.50
The Coffee Can and Bomb Pizza
2000 Santa Fe Trail, Trinidad
|The Mediterranean Pie
|$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Pepper, Purple Onion, Cherry Tomato, Mozzarella and Feta Cheese, EVOO. *Suggestion: add Hand Pulled Rotisserie Chicken. *Optional: Replace Olives with Mushrooms and Truffle Oil.
|The Piggy Pie
|$17.00
Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Arugula
*shown with Chicken Added
|Buffalo Chicken Pie
|$16.00
Traditional Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella, and Red Onions.
Pairs well with Ranch or Blue Cheese dip sauce.
*aka: Wings on a Platter - No Bone!