Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

We are an organic restaurant and market in Lafayette, California. We connect pure foods with affordable pricing.
Our menu is a reflection of our rich and varied ethnic influences. We offer American, European, Latin American, and Asian dishes, and we also feature a classic, all-day breakfast and brunch!.

53 Lafayette Circle

Popular Items

Organic Chicken Fingers$11.00
Mary's organic chicken, fried in rice bran oil. Includes a choice of side. CANNOT MAKE GLUTEN FREE.
Fish Tacos$18.00
House-made corn tortillas, grilled sustainable fish from Monterey Seafood Co., avocado, crema, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, cabbage tossed in lemon vinaigrette, and cilantro.
Cobb
Organic mixed greens with Mary's organic poached chicken, organic egg crumbles, blue cheese crumbles, organic cherry tomatoes, avocado, and bacon. Served with a creamy tarragon dressing.
Caesar$12.00
Chopped romaine with house-made garlicky croutons and parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Served with a creamy anchovy-garlic-lemon dressing.
Organic Chicken BLT$18.00
Grilled organic chicken breast, bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado, & garlic aioli - served on a soft bun.
Organic Vegetable Burger$15.00
With lettuce, tomato, avocado, tzatziki, chipotle crema. Served on a soft bun. VEGGIE BURGER PATTY CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE.
Open-Faced Tuna Melt$15.00
Served open faced with avocado, cheddar, jack, and swiss cheese blend on Semifreddi's rustic sourdough bread.
Good Kid's Mac N' Cheese$11.00
This is thickened with pureed vegetables (and Turmeric for color) along with cheeses! Kid's love it and we health-ify it! Comes with a choice of side. CANNOT BE MADE DAIRY FREE.
Organic Chicken Enchilada(s)
1 or 2 organic chicken and cheese enchiladas topped with a spicy tomatillo sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro, and pico de gallo on a bed of Spanish rice and black beans. CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT ONIONS.
Organic Burger$19.00
With organic lettuce, tomato, onion, including your choice of cheddar, swiss, jack, or blue cheese. Served on a baguette or on a soft bun.
Location

53 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Homegrown - Lafayette

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

Beit Rima | SF2BAY

Beit Rima has drawn crowds for “Arabic comfort food” like muhummara, fattoush, and fresh, hand-kneaded bread. Beit Rima translates to “Rima’s house.” (The chef’s mother’s name is Rima.) Meals here really do feel like a feast prepared by an accomplished home cook. In other words, the food is all comfort. The menu is an ode to Palestinian and Jordanian flavors: Expect simple, satisfying dishes; flatbreads scattered thick with za’atar; fresh, crunchy fattoush; and grilled kebabs.
If you want to try a lot of things, the mezze sampler comes with a bunch of standards like hummus, labneh, falafel, baba ganoush, pickles and muhammara that you’ll want to dip their hand-kneaded bread into on repeat.

Jamba

Jamba Juice

Postino

Housed in a charming Carr Jones designed historic building, Postino welcomes guests with the celebration of food, family, friends and life around the dinner table featuring our Italian influenced, California cuisine.
Postino is nestled in the hillside town of Lafayette in the East Bay. Our brick walls, slate tiled floors, fireplaces and intimate dining rooms evoke images and feelings of Italy and the Mediterranean. The dramatic ambience at Postino is captivating and enchanting.

