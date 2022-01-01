Go
Toast

Two Brothers Pizza of Midtown

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

1426 N 3rd St • $

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)

Popular Items

Boli$7.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1426 N 3rd St

Harrisburg PA

Sunday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar

No reviews yet

Honeybush Raw Smoothie bar provides health-conscious, organic smoothies, using raw ingredients for every individual's overall well-being and function with specific smoothies that aid the body with easily absorbable nutrients that contribute to wholeness and build defenses against diseases.

District Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Knead Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ward of Health

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston