Go
Toast

The Union House

Traditional Tavernism finds a home in the historic downtown of Burlington City, NJ

19 E. Union St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

19 E. Union St.

Burlington NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room Burlington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Riverview Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B-Unos

No reviews yet

Now you can order great tasting food without waiting on hold!

Glassy Brown Cookies

No reviews yet

Cookie Cafe
We specialize in delectable cookies made just for you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston