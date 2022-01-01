University of Beer
Largest Craft Draft Selection In Town!
615 Third St
Location
Davis CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
