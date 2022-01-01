Go
Upper Crust

The original Upper Crust location exudes the charm and warmth of Beacon Hill’s lantern-lined streets and passageways. Nestled in one of Boston’s most well-known historical areas, Charles Street was the perfect choice for when Upper Crust founder Jordan Tobins began this award-winning company. The original shop became and instant hit and it wasn’t long before the rest of Boston came calling.
Popular Items

Large State House$21.49
Created for the meat lover, a combination of hamburger, pepperoni & Italian sausage
Large Garden Veggie$21.49
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
Large Fenway$21.49
Italian sausage, bell pepper & sliced onion
Calzone (12")$11.50
A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection
Large Greek Salad$8.49
Small Margherita$12.99
Cheese Pizza
1/2 Large Margherita$8.50
Cheese Pizza
Large Margherita$16.99
Cheese Pizza
Cheesy Bread$6.99
Location

20 Charles St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
