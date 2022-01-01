Go
Toast

CLOSED ACCOUNT - Urban Deli & Drafts

Urban Deli and Drafts

2410 Central Ave

No reviews yet

Location

2410 Central Ave

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baba on Central

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!
Crafted cocktails and traditional spirits; and an ambiance that reflects life in the Mediterranean. The menu focuses on fresh greek and lebanese cuisine

Punky's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Winner of 2019 Tampa Bay's Wave Favorite Awards for Local Restaurant, Local Late-Night Dining, Local Brunch, Happy Hour, Bingo, and LGBTQ Club/Bar. Punky's welcomes all with a friendly staff, extensive Happy Hour specials, and amazing daily food and drink specials. The owners Lynn Deibert and John Burt welcome you to our friendly and casual neighborhood bar and grill.

Wild Child

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casita Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!
Masks required during Pick-up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston