Urbanbelly

At Urbanbelly, award-winning Chef Bill Kim reimagines Asian dumplings, booze and bowls using only the most authentic ingredients. Urbanbelly has been winning over the Chicago scene since 2008.

1542 North Damen Avenue

Popular Items

BEEF DUMPLING$5.50
Togarashi Fries$5.00
Served with curry mayo.
Hot Chicken Bao Buns$12.00
Chicken katsu bites, cabbage, pickle & lemongrass fire sauce.
CHICKEN DUMPLING$5.00
Ramen$14.50
Ramen noodle soup with braised pork belly, radish, scallions, cilantro, mushroom & soft boiled egg.
EDAMAME DUMPLING$5.00
Coconut Curry Pho$13.50
Rice noodles, ground lemongrass chicken, cilantro, bean sprout & young coconut broth.
Katsu Chicken Udon Noodle$13.00
Served with with scrambled egg & kimchi.
Kids Noodle Soup$4.00
Lemongrass Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
Served with scrambled egg.
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
