Go
Toast

VFW Post 1318

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1318 welcomes you to come visit us.

2740 Ski Lane

No reviews yet

Location

2740 Ski Lane

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parkway Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Migrants

No reviews yet

Freshly made organic flour & corn tortillas that is filled with locally sourced pasture raise or Gmo free meats and vegetables

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison’s original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales.
Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

Liliana's Restaurant

No reviews yet

New Orleans. Closer than you think.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston