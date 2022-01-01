VFW Post 1318
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1318 welcomes you to come visit us.
2740 Ski Lane
Location
2740 Ski Lane
Madison WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Parkway Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy
Migrants
Freshly made organic flour & corn tortillas that is filled with locally sourced pasture raise or Gmo free meats and vegetables
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison’s original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales.
Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.
Liliana's Restaurant
New Orleans. Closer than you think.