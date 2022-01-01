Victory Point
Victory Point is the reimagined waterfront restaurant and bar on the Marina Bay boardwalk. Owners and Boston restaurateurs Donato Frattaroli, Sr. and Donato Frattaroli, Jr. took ownership of the property in 2017 with attention to create a refreshed look, menu and lively atmosphere that caters to a wide demographic of residents, locals and tourists of all ages.
332 Victory Road
Location
Quincy MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
