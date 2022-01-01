Go
Viet Nom Nom

Viet Nom Nom is a Vietnamese-inspired restaurant serving housemade and local flavors!

SANDWICHES • PHO

618 1/2 Church St • $

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)

Popular Items

Soda$2.50
Great Lakes Chips$2.00
Skin on, small batch kettle cooked chips from Traverse City, MI.
Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.50
Served w/farm fresh spring mix and chilled vermicelli noodles, topped with, carrot, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, fresh cilantro & mint, and crushed peanuts | Choose our housemade Vietnamese or vegan vinaigrette. | Dietary: Gluten friendly, dairy free
Green Papaya Salad$4.00
Fresh & crunchy meets sweet & tangy. Young, unripened green papaya and carrots topped with chopped peanuts, cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots. Tossed in our housemade sweet and tangy dressing. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Dairy Free, Can Be Nut Free
Banh Mi$11.50
It all starts with our bread. We use bread rolls, featuring ORGANIC flour, baked LOCALLY by our friends from Hewn (Evanston, IL) just a half mile away! We toast up our rolls, then fill them with our housemade pickled carrot & daikon, sliced cucumber, and cilantro. Served with Bragg’s Liquid Aminos (no MSG!) & our housemade sriracha mayo. Not feeling bread or want to skip the gluten? Make it a Banh Mi BOWL with spring mix lettuce as your base (gluten friendly)! | Dietary: Nut free, dairy free, can be gluten friendly
Viet Iced Coffee
Vietnam’s ultimate drink done the NOM Way. We pair our iced coffee with our own SCRATCHMADE blend of coconut milk, organic coconut sugar, and organic agave. Served over ice. Dietary: Vegan & dairy free!
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$13.50
The Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with your choice of protein, FRESH rice noodles, and a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, dash of black pepper, and lime wedge. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free
Saigon Veggie Slaw$4.00
Fresh and savory with a mild kick. Our slaw combines shredded purple cabbage, carrots, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots, and chopped peanuts. We then toss all the fresh ingredients in our housemade jalapeno garlic dressing. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Dairy Free, Can Be Nut Free
Almond Cookies
Our Take on the Classic – Scratchmade & Baked In-House! | Dietary: Vegetarian
Rice Bowl$12.50
Warm bed of white rice filled with green papaya salad, Saigon veggie slaw, housemade pickled carrots and daikon, scallions, cilantro and crispy shallots. | Dietary: Gluten friendly
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

