Viet Nom Nom

It all starts with our bread. We use bread rolls, featuring ORGANIC flour, baked LOCALLY by our friends from Hewn (Evanston, IL) just a half mile away! We toast up our rolls, then fill them with our housemade pickled carrot & daikon, sliced cucumber, and cilantro. Served with Bragg’s Liquid Aminos (no MSG!) & our housemade sriracha mayo. Not feeling bread or want to skip the gluten? Make it a Banh Mi BOWL with spring mix lettuce as your base (gluten friendly)! | Dietary: Nut free, dairy free, can be gluten friendly

