Vignola Gourmet

From our Family to Yours!

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

11612 Boiling Brook Pl • $

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$55.00
Crispy breaded cutlets, topped with our pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana.
Spaghetti and Meatballs$55.00
House Made: Spaghetti, Pomodoro Sauce, Beef Meatballs. Parmigiana Cheese
Sausage Baked Ziti$55.00
House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
Beef Lasagne$55.00
Layers of Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Ground Beef and Pomodoro Sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana$55.00
Layers of Sliced Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses
Chicken Piccata$55.00
Chicken Breast, White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce
Chicken Marsala$55.00
Chicken Breast, Marsala Wine Sauce, Mushrooms.
Baked Ziti$55.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
Porchetta$55.00
*GF* Pork Shoulder, Rolled and Slow Roasted with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Fresh Herbs.
White$18.00
Roasted Garlic, Fontina, Mozzarella, Parmigiana..
Click to Add Toppings
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11612 Boiling Brook Pl

Rockville MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
