Tacos in Vineland

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap - Vineland NJ
2738 S Delsea Dr, Vineland
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
|$0.00
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$0.00
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
|$0.00
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)