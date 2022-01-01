Viva La Waffle

Go
101 Liberty Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bitty Box$7.99
2 chicken fingers, choice of fry, viva sauce
Garlic Butter Waffle Fries$2.99
garlic butter sauce
Rosceaux$7.99
fried chicken. hot honey. blue cheese coleslaw.
Monte Cristo$7.99
ham. turkey. american. swiss. raspberry preserves (on side). powdered sugar.
Classic$7.49
fried chicken. viva sauce. pickles.
Buffalo$7.99
fried chicken. buffalo sauce. dill ranch. blue cheese coleslaw
Chicken Finger Box$10.99
chicken tenders, choice of fries, choice of sauce
Wakey Wakey$7.99
fluffy egg omelette, American cheese, viva sauce, and your choice of: breakfast sausage, buttermilk fried chicken, or crispy bacon
Pizza$5.99
pepperoni. shredded mozzarella. pizza sauce.
HOT HOT$7.99
fried chicken. hot hot sauce. dill ranch. pickles.
101 Liberty Ave

Lafayette LA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
