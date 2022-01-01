Go
Today if you ask people what Wasserhund Brewing Company means to them, you’d hear it’s a place where you might come as a stranger but leave as a friend. They are family friendly, dog lovers, community conscious, creative crafters and they make a hell of a good pizza. If you’re looking for a place to call your own, Wasserhund Brewing Company is unleashed flavor and fun!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1805 Laskin Road Suite 102 • $$

Avg 4.6 (807 reviews)

Popular Items

Sea Coaster$11.00
Arcadian Mix with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Cranberries,
Apples, sprinkled with Parmesan & Blue Cheese.
Large Make Your Own$15.00
WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION
OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.
Medium Puggle$16.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Puppy Tails$12.00
Cheesy Pepperonis twisted in dough, baked, then
diced into snack sizes and served with our house
made marinara or ranch.
Jumbo Beer Pretzel$10.00
10” soft jumbo Bavarian pretzel served warm with your
choice of authentic stone ground German mustard,
Wasserhund’s Beer Mustard or Beer Cheese.
Large Burly Bulldog$22.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham.
All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
Medium Make Your Own$13.00
WHO DOESN'T LOVE A LOYAL MUTT? CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM PIE FROM A FULL SELECTION
OF OUR FRESHEST INGREDIENTS.
Dog Bones$8.50
Cheesy breadsticks baked with extra virgin olive oil
and our special garlic crust sauce, served with ranch
or our house made marinara.
Small Puggle$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Dressings
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1805 Laskin Road Suite 102

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
