Go
West Coast Sourdough image

West Coast Sourdough

Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2914 N Main St

Walnut Creek, CA 94597

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek CA 94597

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Parada - Walnut Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hops & Scotch

No reviews yet

We are a Taproom & Whisk(e)y Bar with 50 Taps, 700+ Whisk(e)y's and 70+ wines by the glass. We also have a rotating food menu!

Manakish

No reviews yet

Wraps, Kebabs, Pita Pizzas, Bowls, Mezzes & much more!
Check out the amazing selection of new Mediterranean food made fresh daily.

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

No reviews yet

Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

West Coast Sourdough

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston