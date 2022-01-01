West Coast Sourdough
Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
2914 N Main St
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
2914 N Main St, Walnut Creek CA 94597
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Parada - Walnut Creek
Come in and enjoy!
Hops & Scotch
We are a Taproom & Whisk(e)y Bar with 50 Taps, 700+ Whisk(e)y's and 70+ wines by the glass. We also have a rotating food menu!
Manakish
Wraps, Kebabs, Pita Pizzas, Bowls, Mezzes & much more!
Check out the amazing selection of new Mediterranean food made fresh daily.
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Over 225 'Best Pizza' Awards. An Employee-Owned Company!