Westside Bistro

The Westside Bistro is a full-service restaurant located on the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas' campus in the heart of the Historic Westside of North Las Vegas. The Westside Bistro is run by students in training at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas (CALV), the country's leading nonprofit culinary and hospitality training institute. Front and back of the house students gain hands-on experience working alongside instructors and staff.
Proceeds from the Westside Bistro are reinvested in CALV to fulfill its vision to reduce poverty and eliminate unemployment by providing employability and vocational skills to youths, adults, and displaced workers. Gratuities go directly to our CALV Scholarship Fund to provide tuition assistance to future hospitality students in training.

710 W Lake Mead Blvd

Popular Items

Beurre Steak Burger$8.00
Butter Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, House Sauce, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Potato Bun
Turkey Melt$6.00
Sourdough, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Honey mustard on the side
Hot Chicken Sliders$7.50
Pickle brined and braised chicken which is pulled and then tossed in crystals hot sauce . Served on brioche slider buns a pickle aioli and house made pickles
Grilled Flatbread$7.00
A Grilled Flat Bread brushed with Garlic oil. Topped with chickpea hummus, slow roasted grapes Arugula Salad , Feta Cheese , crisp green apple chips
Chicken Tenders$6.50
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins, Served with Choice of Franks Red Hot Sauce, BBQ or Honey Mustard
Avocado Toast$6.50
Grilled artisan Sourdough with Smashed Avocado , Roasted Tomato, Pickled Onion, Soft Boiled Eggs, Crispy Bacon Smashed Avocado Contains Bacon Fat
Caesar Salad$6.50
Heart of Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Patty Melt$8.00
1/3 lb Steak Burger Seasoned in our house seasoning blend, Seared on the flat top and cooked in whole butter, served on grilled rye bread that’s been topped with melted Swiss cheese caramelized onions and 1000 island dressing
Cup of Soup$3.00
Country style roasted tomato soup, topped with balsamic glaze and scallions
Location

North Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
