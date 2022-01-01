The Westside Bistro is a full-service restaurant located on the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas' campus in the heart of the Historic Westside of North Las Vegas. The Westside Bistro is run by students in training at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas (CALV), the country's leading nonprofit culinary and hospitality training institute. Front and back of the house students gain hands-on experience working alongside instructors and staff.

Proceeds from the Westside Bistro are reinvested in CALV to fulfill its vision to reduce poverty and eliminate unemployment by providing employability and vocational skills to youths, adults, and displaced workers. Gratuities go directly to our CALV Scholarship Fund to provide tuition assistance to future hospitality students in training.



710 W Lake Mead Blvd