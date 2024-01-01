Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Al pastor tacos in
Wichita
/
Wichita
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Wichita restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Fonda La Chona
1210 W Pawnee, Wichita
No reviews yet
1 Taco Al Pastor (Tuesday special only)
$2.79
More about Fonda La Chona
Taqueria La Chona
3415 E Harry St, Wichita
No reviews yet
Taco Al Pastor (Tuesday Special)
$2.79
More about Taqueria La Chona
