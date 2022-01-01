Nachos in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve nachos
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
12111 W Maple St, Wichita
|Tuna Nachos
|$13.90
Crispy wonton chips, sesame seed crusted yellowfin tuna, mango salsa, jalapenos, spicy aioli & queso fresco
River City Brewery Company
150 N. Mosley, Wichita
|Nacho Fries
|$12.00
Queso, cheese sauce, ground beef, diced tomato, black beans, lettuce, jalapeno, tomatillo-avocado salsa, sour cream
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Angry Elephant
756 N Tyler Rd, Wichita
|Brisket Nachos ENTREE
|$14.50
Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, White Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Homemade Pico De Gallo
|Brisket Nachos AS APP
|$14.00
Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, White Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Homemade Pico De Gallo