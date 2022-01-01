Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve nachos

Twelve Restaurant & Bar image

 

Twelve Restaurant & Bar

12111 W Maple St, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Nachos$13.90
Crispy wonton chips, sesame seed crusted yellowfin tuna, mango salsa, jalapenos, spicy aioli & queso fresco
More about Twelve Restaurant & Bar
River City Brewery Company image

 

River City Brewery Company

150 N. Mosley, Wichita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Fries$12.00
Queso, cheese sauce, ground beef, diced tomato, black beans, lettuce, jalapeno, tomatillo-avocado salsa, sour cream
More about River City Brewery Company
The Angry Elephant image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Angry Elephant

756 N Tyler Rd, Wichita

Avg 4.4 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Nachos ENTREE$14.50
Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, White Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Homemade Pico De Gallo
Brisket Nachos AS APP$14.00
Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, White Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Homemade Pico De Gallo
More about The Angry Elephant

