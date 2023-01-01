Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles con huevo in Wichita

Wichita restaurants
Wichita restaurants that serve chilaquiles con huevo

Fonda La Chona - 1210 W Pawnee

1210 W Pawnee, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles con Huevos$9.99
(chilaquiles with eggs)
Tortilla chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions,sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and 2 eggs any way you like. Served with a side of rice & beans.
More about Fonda La Chona - 1210 W Pawnee
Taqueria La Chona

3415 E Harry St, Wichita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles con Huevos$9.99
(chilaquiles with eggs)
Tortilla chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions,sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and 2 eggs any way you like. Served with a side of rice & beans.
More about Taqueria La Chona

