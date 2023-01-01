Chilaquiles con huevo in Wichita
Wichita restaurants that serve chilaquiles con huevo
Fonda La Chona - 1210 W Pawnee
1210 W Pawnee, Wichita
|Chilaquiles con Huevos
|$9.99
(chilaquiles with eggs)
Tortilla chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions,sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and 2 eggs any way you like. Served with a side of rice & beans.
Taqueria La Chona
3415 E Harry St, Wichita
|Chilaquiles con Huevos
|$9.99
(chilaquiles with eggs)
Tortilla chips cooked in red or green salsa. Topped with cheese, onions,sour cream, queso fresco (Mexican crumbly cheese) and 2 eggs any way you like. Served with a side of rice & beans.