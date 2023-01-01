Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Williston

Williston restaurants
Williston restaurants that serve fritters

Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - Harvest

3210 27th St. W, Williston

No reviews yet
Apple Fritter$4.50
More about Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - Harvest
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - The Loft

1810 2nd Ave. W, Williston

No reviews yet
Apple Fritter$4.50
More about Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - The Loft

